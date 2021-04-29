German Unemployment Rises Unexpectedly

Germany's unemployment rose unexpectedly in April, data released by the Federal Labor Agency showed Thursday.

The number of people out of work increased by 9,000 in April, in contrast to the expected fall of 10,000 and March's decrease of 6,000.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.0 percent in April, in line with expectations.

Thanks to the spring recovery, the labor market is developing solidly, Federal Employment Agency CEO Detlef Scheele said. "The ongoing restrictions in many areas are slowing down the recovery, but are not leading to any new burdens."

