Iceland Consumer Price Inflation Rises In April

Iceland's consumer price inflation increased in April, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 4.3 percent increase in March.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.6 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.71 percent in April, following a 0.49 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for owner occupied housing increased by 2.5 percent in April and prices for food and drinks grew 1.1 percent.

Another data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 4.9 percent annually in March, after a 6.3 percent increase in February.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.0 percent in March, after a 0.5 percent decline in the preceding month.

Economic News

