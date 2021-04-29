Greece Producer Prices Increase; Retail Sales Fall

Greece producer prices increased in March, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.

The producer prices rose 9.1 percent year-on-year in March, after remaining unchanged in February.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market increased by 6.8 percent and those of non-domestic market gained 17.1 percent in March.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy accelerated 18.4 percent in March and those of intermediate goods surged 3.3 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 1.7 percent. Prices for durable goods and non-durable goods gained 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.1 percent in March, after a 3.3 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover declined 3.0 percent yearly in February, following 3.8 percent fall in January.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.3 percent in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.