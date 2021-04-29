Italy Producer Prices Increase For Second Month

Italy's producer prices rose for the second straight month in March, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The producer price index increased 2.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.7 percent rise in February.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in March, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices grew 1.0 percent month-on-month in March.

Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.6 percent monthly in March.

In the first quarter, producer prices rose 2.3 percent quarterly.

