U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip To 553,000

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits dropped to a new pandemic-era low in the week ended April 24th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 553,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 566,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 549,000 from the 547,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Jobless claims fell for the third straight week, once again sliding to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.

Economic News

