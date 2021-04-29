Spain Unemployment Rate Falls In Q1

Spain's unemployment rate declined in the first quarter but remained at a high level amid the pandemic, the statistical office INE said Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to 15.98 percent in the first quarter from 16.13 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the same period last year, the rate stood at 14.41 percent.

The number of unemployed fell to 3.65 million from 3.72 million in the previous quarter. At the same time, the number of employed persons decreased by 137,500 or -0.71 percent sequentially to 19.206 million in the first quarter.

Job creation in services was down 83,400 and by 51,500 in industry. Employment in construction decreased 18,500. Meanwhile, jobs in agriculture rose by 15,800.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.