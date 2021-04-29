Primus Reveal Rescheduled Dates For Rush Tribute Tour

Primus announced that they have rescheduled their "A Tribute to Kings" tour to begin this August and run through October.
The funk metal band said they slightly shifted the tour as "government restrictions and current health & safety protocols continue to be monitored."
Special guests Wolfmother will be still be joining for the entire tour and The Sword will open select dates.
All the songs from Rush's A Farewell to Kings will be covered during the tour.
All original tickets will be honored.
Primus also announced that three shows, which were scheduled to be held in Toronto on July 13, in Lafayette, New York, on July 5, and in Minneapolis on July 23, have been cancelled.
Refunds will be issued from point of purchase.
"A Tribute to Kings" tour dates:
Aug. 10 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field
Aug. 11 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Aug. 13 - Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park
Aug. 14 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
Aug. 17 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
Aug. 18 - Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville Arena
Aug. 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock
Aug. 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theater
Sept. 3 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
Sept. 4 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 5 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Amphitheater
Sept. 7 - Houston, TX @ The Bayou
Sept. 9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ Moody Theater
Sept. 10 - New Orleans, LA @ The Saenger Theater
Sept. 11 - Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 14 - St Louis, MO @ Music Park
Sept. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn
Sept. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
Sept. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Sept. 20 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live Pavilion
Sept. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
Sept. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheater
Sept. 24 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sept. 25 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Lot
Sept. 26 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater
Sept. 28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
Sept. 29 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ MET Opera House
Oct. 2 - Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn Chamlain Valley Expo
Oct. 3 - Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion
Oct. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Oct. 6 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Oct. 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
Oct. 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinder's
Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Live
Oct. 15 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek
Oct. 16 - Raso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheater
Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater
Oct. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast
Oct. 21 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater
