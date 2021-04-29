Primus Reveal Rescheduled Dates For Rush Tribute Tour

Primus announced that they have rescheduled their "A Tribute to Kings" tour to begin this August and run through October.

The funk metal band said they slightly shifted the tour as "government restrictions and current & safety protocols continue to be monitored."

Special guests Wolfmother will be still be joining for the entire tour and The Sword will open select dates.

All the songs from Rush's A Farewell to Kings will be covered during the tour.

All original tickets will be honored.

Primus also announced that three shows, which were scheduled to be held in Toronto on July 13, in Lafayette, New York, on July 5, and in Minneapolis on July 23, have been cancelled.

Refunds will be issued from point of purchase.

"A Tribute to Kings" tour dates:

Aug. 10 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field

Aug. 11 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Aug. 13 - Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park

Aug. 14 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

Aug. 17 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

Aug. 18 - Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville Arena

Aug. 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock

Aug. 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theater

Sept. 3 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

Sept. 4 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 5 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Amphitheater

Sept. 7 - Houston, TX @ The Bayou

Sept. 9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ Moody Theater

Sept. 10 - New Orleans, LA @ The Saenger Theater

Sept. 11 - Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 14 - St Louis, MO @ Music Park

Sept. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn

Sept. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

Sept. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 20 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live Pavilion

Sept. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

Sept. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheater

Sept. 24 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sept. 25 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Lot

Sept. 26 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater

Sept. 28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

Sept. 29 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ MET Opera House

Oct. 2 - Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn Chamlain Valley Expo

Oct. 3 - Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion

Oct. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Oct. 6 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Oct. 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

Oct. 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinder's

Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Live

Oct. 15 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek

Oct. 16 - Raso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheater

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater

Oct. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast

Oct. 21 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News