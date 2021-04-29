Latvia GDP Decline Worsens In Q1

Latvia's economic output decreased at a steeper pace in the first quarter of the year, preliminary estimates from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product fell an unadjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year after a 1.5 percent drop in the previous quarter. Output has been decreasing since the first quarter of 2020, as the pandemic began to impact economic activity.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, GDP fell 2.1 percent annually in the first quarter after a 1.8 percent drop in the previous three months.



Output decreased 1.3 percent in producing sectors and 4.0 percent in services sectors.

Compared to the previous quarter, the shrank 2.6 percent after a 1.1 percent gain in the previous three months.

