South Korea Retail Sales Jump 2.3% On Month In March

The value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in March, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That beat expectations for a gain of 1.5 percent following the 0.8 percent contraction in February.

On a yearly basis, retail sales surged 10.9 percent - again exceeding forecasts for an increase of 9.0 percent following the 8.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Economic News

