Japan Unemployment Rate Falls To 2.6% In March

The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in March, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for 2.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the February reading.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.10, exceeding forecasts for 1.09 - which would have been unchanged.

The participation rate was steady at 61.9 percent.

Economic News

