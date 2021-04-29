Japan Manufacturing PMI Improves To 53.6 In April - Jibun Bank

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to improve in April, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.6.

That's up from 52.7 in March and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there was quicker expansion of new orders and output as employment rose for the first time in four months.

There were further reports that rising raw material prices placed sustained pressure on average cost burdens across Japanese manufacturers in April. Input prices have now risen in each of the last 11 months, with the rate of inflation quickening to the fastest since November 2018.

Business confidence regarding activity over the coming 12 months gathered pace in April. Positive sentiment was at its second-highest level since the survey first posed the question in July 2012.

