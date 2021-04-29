Australia Private Sector Credit Rises 0.4% On Month In March

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.4 percent on month in March, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - after gaining 0.2 percent in February.

On a yearly basis, private sector credit climbed 1.0 percent after rising 1.6 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit was up 0.5 percent on month and 4.1 percent on year, while personal credit added 0.2 percent on month but tumbled 10.7 percent on year and credit rose 0.3 percent on month and fell 2.6 percent on year.

Broad money was flat on month and jumped 9.6 percent on year.

