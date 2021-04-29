Australia Final Demand Producer Prices Advance 0.4% On Quarter In Q1

Final demand producer prices were up 0.4 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - slowing from 0.5 percent in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, producer prices gained 1.0 percent - slowing from 1.6 percent in the three months prior.

There were price rises in petroleum refining and petroleum fuel manufacturing (+20.6 percent), building construction (+0.5 percent) and accommodation (+5.8 percent).

These were offset by falls in electronic equipment manufacturing (-5.3 percent), other transport equipment manufacturing (-3.1 percent) and furniture and other manufacturing (-1.7 percent).

