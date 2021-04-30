Dutch Retail Sales Grow In March

Dutch retail sales rose for the first time in four months in March, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Retail turnover grew 5.9 percent yearly in March, after a 2.9 percent fall in February.

Turnover in food stores grew 1.6 percent yearly in March and non-food stores increased 1.0 percent. Online turnover surged 68.3 percent.

Sales in the clothing stores and shops selling shoes and leather goods increased in March, the agency said.

Retail sales volume gained 4.9 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.