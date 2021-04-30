Eurozone Inflation Accelerates In April

Eurozone inflation accelerated in April on higher energy prices, flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Friday.

Inflation rose to 1.6 percent in April, in line with expectations, from 1.3 percent in March. Final data is due on May 19.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.6 percent in April.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed slightly to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent in March. The rate was forecast to rise to 1 percent.

Among components of HICP, food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew at a slower pace of 0.7 percent and the growth in services cost eased to 0.9 percent from 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, energy price inflation surged to 10.3 percent from 4.3 percent and non-energy industrial goods prices rose 0.5 percent, following a 0.3 percent increase.

