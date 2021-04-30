Hungary Producer Price Inflation Rises In March

Hungary's producer price inflation rose in March, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The producer price index rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in March, following a 8.1 percent increase February.

The development of prices was influenced by weakening of the forint against the euro and by the price rise of raw and base materials, the agency said.

Domestic market producer prices gained 8.4 percent in March and foreign market prices increased by 10.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.9 percent in March.

Economic News

