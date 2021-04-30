Italy Inflation Increases In April; Jobless Rate Falls

Italy's consumer prices increased in April, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

Consumer prices increased 1.1 percent yearly in April, following a 0.8 percent rise in March. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.0 percent.

Regulated energy products climbed 15.7 percent and non-regulated energy prices advanced 6.6 percent. Cost of services related to transport declined 0.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in April. This was in line with economists' expectation.

The core inflation eased to 0.3 percent in April from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, grew to 1.0 percent in April from 0.6 percent March. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 0.9 percent.

The HICP rose 0.9 percent in April. Prices were expected to rise 0.8 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate fell to 10.1 percent in March from 10.2 percent in April. Economists had expected a rate of 10.3 percent.

The employment rate increased marginally to 56.6 percent in March from 56.5 percent in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to 15-24 age group, increased to 33.0 percent in March from 31.9 percent in the preceding month.

