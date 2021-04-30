Spain Retail Sales Grow In March

Spain's retail sales rose for the first time in thirteen months in March, the statistical office INE reported Friday.

Retail sales grew by adjusted 14.9 percent year-on-year in March, after a 6.1 percent decline seen in February.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales accelerated 18.1 percent in March, after a 9.6 percent fall in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew 3.5 percent in March, after a 4.1 percent rise in the prior month.

Food sales rose 0.1 percent on month and others grew 5.6 percent in March.

