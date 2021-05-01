Genesis Reveal North American Reunion Tour Dates

Genesis, who had planned several reunion shows in the U.K. last year but had to cancel the concerts due to the pandemic, have now announced the dates for their North American Reunion Tour.

The North American leg of Genesis' The Last Domino? tour will kick-off with a show at United Center in Chicago on November 15. After stopping at several cities, including Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Buffalo, Toronto, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia, and performing two nights in New York at Madison Square Garden and the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, they will conclude the tour with a concert on December 15 at TD Garden in Boston.

The Genesis lineup of Phil Collins, Tony Blanks, and Mike Rutherford will be joined by Phil's son Nic Collins, and guitarist Daryl Stuermer. Nic will be taking over his father's drumming duties during the upcoming concerts.

According to a press release from the band, "all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, Covid-19-free environment possible."

Genesis' last album was Calling All Stations in 1997. The band reunited in 2007 for a tour and came together again in 2014 for the documentary Genesis: Together and Apart.

Genesis The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021

November 15, 2021 - Chicago, IL - United Center

November 18, 2021 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

November 20, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

November 22, 2021 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

November 25, 2021 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 27, 2021 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

November 29, 2021 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 30, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

December 2, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

December 5, 2021 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

December 8, 2021 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

December 10, 2021 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

December 13, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

December 15, 2021 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

(Photo: Patrick Balls and Martin Griffin)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News