Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In April - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in April, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with an 11-year high manufacturing PMI score of 62.4.

That's up from 60.8 in March and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Supporting the improvement in the headline index was a sharper increase in overall new work. Total sales expanded at the steepest pace since March 2010, with panel members commenting on robust demand both at home and abroad.

Higher production requirements also led manufacturers to increase their purchasing activity in April. Taiwanese manufacturers were highly confident that output would rise over the next year as the degree of optimism hit a seven-year high.

Economic News

