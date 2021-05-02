Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 53.9 In April - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia turned to expansion in April, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a survey record manufacturing PMI score of 53.9.

That's up from 49.9 in March and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

New order volumes also returned to expansion territory in April, the first rise since September 2018. At the same time, there was a renewed fall in employment at Malaysian manufacturing firms.

Input costs increased for the eleventh consecutive month in April, reflecting higher prices of raw materials and logistics. The rate of input price inflation accelerated to the fastest in just over four years.

Malaysian manufacturers were increasingly optimistic regarding the year ahead outlook for output.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.