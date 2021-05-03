European Economics Preview: Germany Retail Sales, Final PMI Data Due

Retail sales and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for March. Sales are forecast to rise 3 percent on month, slower than the 1.2 percent rise in February.

At 3.00 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue Dutch manufacturing PMI data. In the meantime, unemployment from Austria and consumer prices from Turkey are due.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The factory PMI is forecast to climb to 59.0 in April from 56.9 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 61.0 in April from 59.8 in the previous month.

Thereafter, final factory PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final manufacturing PMI data. Economists forecast the factory PMI to rise to 63.3 in April, as initially estimated, from 62.5 in March.

