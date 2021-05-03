Indonesia Inflation Rises In April

Indonesia's consumer price inflation increased in April, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 1.42 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.37 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 1.46 percent rise.

Core inflation was 1.18 percent in April, which was below the 1.22 percent economists had forecast.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.13 percent in April, after a 0.08 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.17 percent increase.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco, and recreation and culture increased by 0.2 percent, each, in April. Prices of clothing and footwear rose 0.19 percent and those for housing, water, electricity and household fuels grew by 0.18 percent.

