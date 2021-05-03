Turkey Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Rise In April

Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices increased in April, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer prices index rose 17.14 percent year-on-year in April, following a 16.19 percent increase in March.

Prices for furnishings and household equipment surged 22.27 percent yearly in April. Prices for transportation and gained 29.31 percent and 19.2 percent, respectively.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services, and food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated by 18.27 percent and 16.98 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.68 percent in April. Economists had forecast an increase of 1.8 percent.

The producer price index rose 35.17 percent annually in April, following an 31.2 percent increase in March.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for intermediate goods gained 42.59 percent yearly in April and durable goods increased 29.24 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 27.24 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 24.97 percent and 38.64 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 4.34 percent in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.