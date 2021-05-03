Taiwan Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

The Taiwan stock market stock has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling more than 370 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,220-point plateau and it's looking at a green light on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting and support from crude oil prices capped by a renewed spike in coronavirus cases in Asia. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the and cement stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index plunged 344.31 points or 1.96 percent to finish at the daily low of 17,222.35 after peaking at 17,546.94.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.57 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.61 percent, CTBC Financial eased 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial surged 7.17 percent, First Financial lost 2.18 percent, E Sun Financial slid 1.30 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.00 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 6.53 percent, Hon Hai Precision surrendered 3.02 percent, Largan Precision declined 3.05 percent, Catcher Technology sank 3.04 percent, MediaTek plummeted 6.75 percent, Formosa Plastic jumped 1.42 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.70 percent and Taiwan Cement dropped 1.73 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks opened higher on Monday, although the NASDAQ soon fell into negative territory and could not recover.

The Dow climbed 238.38 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 34,113.23, while the NASDAQ shed 67.56 points or 0.48 percent to end at 13,895.12 and the S&P 500 advanced 11.49 points or 0.27 percent to close at 4,192.66.

Reopening plans sparked notable strength on the day after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced capacity limits for most businesses in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be lifted beginning May 19.

Traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook, but analysts have raised some concerns about valuations and a potential correction.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in April.

Crude oil futures closed higher on Monday amid hopes energy demand will increase in the U.S. following the reopening of businesses ahead of the summer, while a weak dollar also contributed to oil's advance. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up by $0.91 or 1.4 percent at $64.49 a barrel.

