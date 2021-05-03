South Korea Consumer Prices Climb 2.3% On Year In April

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 2.3 percent on year in April, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That surpassed forecasts for 2.15 percent and was up from 1.5 percent in March. It was the highest annual reading since August 2017, which saw an inflation rate of 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.2 percent - again beating expectations for 0.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, advanced an annual 1.1 percent.

