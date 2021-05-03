Australia Has A$5.574 Billion Trade Surplus In March

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$5.574 billion in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$8 billion following the upwardly revised A$7.595 billion surplus in February (originally A$7.529 billion).

Exports were down A$681 million or 2 percent on month to A$38.274 billion after slipping a downwardly revised 1.3 percent in the previous month (originally -1.0 percent).

Imports rose A$1.340 billion or 4.0 percent on month to A$32.700 billion after advancing a downwardly revised 4.7 percent a month earlier (originally 5 percent).

