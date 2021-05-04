European Economics Preview: UK Mortgage Approvals Data Due

Mortgage approvals and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey data from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes unemployment data for January.

At 3.00 am ET, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to release consumer climate survey results.

At 4.00 am ET, Greece manufacturing PMI data is due from IHS Markit.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is slated to issue mortgage approvals data for March. The number of mortgages approved in March is seen at 92,300 versus 87,700 in February.

In the meantime, UK Markit/CIPS final factory PMI data is due. According to preliminary estimate, the manufacturing PMI improved to 60.7 in April from 58.9 in March.

