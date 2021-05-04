Swiss Consumer Sentiment Rises In April

Swiss consumer sentiment improved in April as expectations regarding economic outlook turned positive, quarterly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -7.1 in April from -14.2 in January. The score has returned approximately to its pre-crisis level of early 2020.

Among components of the index, the gauge measuring households' expectations regarding general economic development climbed to +3.4, the highest value recorded since autumn 2018, from -17.7 points in January.

Increasing likelihood of making major purchases also helped to raise the consumer sentiment index. The corresponding index came in at -13.4 versus -19.6 in the previous quarter.

The index measuring the past financial situation rose to -12.0 from -12.4 and the expected financial situation gained to -6.4 from -7.2 in the preceding period.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.