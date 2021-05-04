logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Lilly To Donate COVID-19 Treatment Baricitinib To India - Quick Facts

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Tuesday announced new initiatives in India in its efforts to help surging COVID-19 patients. The drug major is making an initial donation of 400,000 baricitinib tablets immediately to the Indian government for eligible hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the country.

The company added that it will work urgently to increase the quantity of donated product multifold over the coming weeks.

Lilly said it is offering donations of baricitinib to the Indian government through Direct Relief. The company is also working with local Indian pharmaceutical companies at the same time to execute royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of the medicine in India during the pandemic.

On Monday, Lilly received emergency use authorization by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, a division of Ministry of Health, for its usage in eligible hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO.

Baricitinib is an oral medication currently registered in India for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.

Baricitinib is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA in combination with remdesivir, for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age or older, requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO.
.
Baricitinib has not been approved for the treatment of COVID-19, but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA.

David A. Ricks, Lilly chairman and CEO, said, "With the COVID-19 crisis devastating India, hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of cases and patients need access to potentially life-saving treatments such as baricitinib. We hope that our donations as well as collaborations with other organizations speed access to baricitinib and provide treatment options for these patients."

Lilly said it continues to evaluate opportunities to provide treatments to COVID-19 patients in countries around the world.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
CVS Health Offers No-cost Heart Health Screenings During National Women's Health Week
CVS Health announced new initiatives to support women's health and wellness, including no-cost heart health screenings, in the month of May. During National Women's Health Week, from May 9 through May 15, the health care company will offer free heart health screenings at MinuteClinic, the medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy, across the country.
Pfizer Q1 Profit Rises; Lifts FY Outlook
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported a profit for the first-quarter that increased 45 percent from last year. It raised 2021 guidance driven by the updated expectations for contributions to 2021 performance from COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the strong performance of the business, partially offset by anticipated additional R&D investments into vaccines to protect against COVID-19.
CytoSport Recalls Certain Lots Of Evolve Protein Shakes
CytoSport, Inc. is recalling specific lots of Evolve Protein Shakes citing the possible presence of undeclared soy, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves Evolve Double Chocolate Protein Shake with MFG date of 12/31/2020 and 1/1/2021; and Evolve Vanilla Bean Protein Shake with MFG date of 12/30/2020 and 1/25/2021.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap