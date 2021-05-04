The Flaming Lips Announce North American Tour Dates

The Flaming Lips have announced the dates for their North American Tour. The tour by the Wayne Coyne-led band is in support of their 2020 album, American Head.

The band, which is also scheduled to tour the British Isles, will begin the tour with a concert on August 20 at the Ogden Amphitheatre in Ogden, Utah, followed by a show at Psycho Las Vegas the next day.

The next leg of the tour will commence with a show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on November 7, 2021. After playing in Brooklyn on November 8 & 9, The Flaming Lips will move on to several other cities, including Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Albany, Boston, Washington D.C., Montreal and Royal Oak.

The expansive North American tour will conclude on May 9, 2022, with a concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California.

After this, the band will be touring the U.K. and Ireland, for a handful of performances from May 26 through July 22.

The Flaming Lips 2021-2022 Tour Dates

August 20th, 2021 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

August 21st, 2021 - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

November 7th, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 8th, 2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 9th, 2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 11th, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E

November 12th, 2021 - Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

November 13th, 2021 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theater

November 15th, 2021 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 16th, 2021 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 18th, 2021 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

November 20th, 2021 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

March 27th, 2022 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 28th, 2022 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 29th, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

March 31st, 2022 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

April 1st, 2022 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 2nd, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

April 4th, 2022 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 5th, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

April 6th, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 8th, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

April 9th, 2022 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 25th, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 28th, 2022 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

April 29th, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 30th, 2022 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

May 2nd, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 3rd, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 4th, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 6th, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

May 7th, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

May 9th, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

(Photo: Warner Records)

