The Flaming Lips Announce North American Tour Dates

The Flaming Lips have announced the dates for their North American Tour. The tour by the Wayne Coyne-led band is in support of their 2020 album, American Head.
The band, which is also scheduled to tour the British Isles, will begin the tour with a concert on August 20 at the Ogden Amphitheatre in Ogden, Utah, followed by a show at Psycho Las Vegas the next day.
The next leg of the tour will commence with a show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on November 7, 2021. After playing in Brooklyn on November 8 & 9, The Flaming Lips will move on to several other cities, including Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Albany, Boston, Washington D.C., Montreal and Royal Oak.
The expansive North American tour will conclude on May 9, 2022, with a concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California.
After this, the band will be touring the U.K. and Ireland, for a handful of performances from May 26 through July 22.
The Flaming Lips 2021-2022 Tour Dates
August 20th, 2021 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
August 21st, 2021 - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
November 7th, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 8th, 2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 9th, 2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 11th, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E
November 12th, 2021 - Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater
November 13th, 2021 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theater
November 15th, 2021 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 16th, 2021 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 18th, 2021 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
November 20th, 2021 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
March 27th, 2022 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
March 28th, 2022 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 29th, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
March 31st, 2022 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
April 1st, 2022 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 2nd, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 4th, 2022 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
April 5th, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
April 6th, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
April 8th, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
April 9th, 2022 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
April 25th, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 28th, 2022 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
April 29th, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 30th, 2022 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
May 2nd, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 3rd, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 4th, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 6th, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
May 7th, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
May 9th, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
(Photo: Warner Records)
