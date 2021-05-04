New Zealand Jobless Rate Falls To 4.7% In Q1

The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at 4.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That was shy of estimates for 4.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.

The employment change was 0.6 percent on quarter, steady from the three months prior but surpassing expectations for 0.2 percent.

The participation rate was 70.4 percent in the first quarter - beating forecasts for 70.3 percent and up from 70.2 percent in the previous quarter.

