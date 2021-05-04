Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Ebbs In April - Markit

The private sector in Hong Kong continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 50.3.

That's down from 50.5 in March although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

A reduced level of COVID-19 case numbers and the loosening of restrictions contributed to improving conditions at the start of the second quarter of the year.

Total new orders had fallen for the same length of time but stabilized during April. While the situation regarding the pandemic had shown signs of improvement, a number of firms continued to be negatively impacted, preventing more pronounced expansions in output and new orders.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.