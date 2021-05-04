Thai Manufacturing Sector Expands In April - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand swung to expansion in April, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.7.

That's up from 48.8 in March and it moves remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The increase reflected the new orders and output components. The stocks of purchases and suppliers' delivery times components also provided positive directional influences on the headline figure, while the contribution of employment was again broadly neutral.

Although new orders and output rose, employment in Thailand's manufacturing sector declined further in April. This partly reflected a weakening 12-month outlook prompted by concerns over a third wave of COVID-19.

