European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data for April. Inflation is forecast to rise to +0.3 percent from -0.2 percent in March.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data is due.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue Spain's services PMI data. Economists forecast the index to rise to 50.0 in April from 48.1 in March.

At 3.30 am ET, industrial production and new orders figures are due from Statistics Sweden.

At 3.50 am ET, IHS Markit publishes France's final composite PMI data for April. The score is forecast to match the flash estimate of 51.7.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final composite PMI survey data is due. The final composite output index is seen at 56.0, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases euro area final composite PMI survey results. Economists expect the indicator to rise to 53.7 in April, as initially estimated, from 53.2 in the prior month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area producer prices for March. Producer price inflation is seen rising to 4.2 percent from 1.5 percent in February.

