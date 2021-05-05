Singapore Retail Sales Rise In March

Singapore retail sales increased in March, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 6.2 percent year-on-year in March, after a 5.3 percent growth in February.

Motor vehicle sales accelerated 15.2 percent annually in March, after a 9.1 percent drop in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 4.4 percent in March, after a 7.8 percent gain in the preceding month.

Sales of watches and jewelry surged 60.2 percent yearly in March and those of wearing apparel and footwear surged 35.6 percent.

Sales recreation goods increased 28.3 percent. Sales of petrol service stations, and computer and telecommunications equipment grew by 18.6 percent and 19.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 3.0 percent in March, after a 1.5 percent decline in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.