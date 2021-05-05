Romania Producer Prices Inflation At 23-Month High

Romania's producer prices rose to the highest level in twenty-three months in March, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index grew 4.84 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.11

percent rise in February.

The latest inflation was the highest since March 2019, when prices was 5.31 percent.

Prices in the domestic market increased 5.15 percent yearly in March and non-domestic market gained 4.31 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged by 11.36 percent annually in March. Prices for durable consumer goods gained 4.0 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 3.8 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 3.61 percent and 1.60 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.43 percent in March.

