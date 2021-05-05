Spain Unemployment Falls For Second Straight Month

Spain's unemployment decreased for the second straight month in April with the easing of restrictions related to the pandemic, data released by the labor ministry showed Wednesday.

Unemployment fell by 39,012, or 0.99 percent, in April from the previous month. This followed a decline of 59,149 in March.

The number of people out of work was 3.91 million in April.



Unemployment among young people aged below 25 decreased by 1,909 or 0.53 percent from the previous month.

According to the data published by the statistical office last week, the unemployment rate fell to 15.98 percent in the first quarter from 16.13 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.