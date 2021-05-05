Latvia Industrial Production Increases In March

Latvia's industrial production rose in March, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in March.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 4.7 percent in March.

Manufacturing output gained 3.8 percent annually in March and rose 0.6 percent from the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying output grew 11.2 percent yearly, while those of electricity and gas supply grew 7.4 percent.

