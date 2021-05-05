40K New COVID Cases, 890 Deaths In US

40531 new cases were reported in the United States on Tuesday, taking the national total to 33,274,659. The weekly average of daily infection is 48003.

890 new deaths were reported on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 592,409, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 7201.

131 deaths were reported from Michigan, while Florida reported the highest number of cases - 3,682.

A total of 25,966,389 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.

Announcing the next phase of his administration's vaccination campaign, President Joe Biden said that coronavirus infection cases are down in 40 states in the past two weeks. Deaths are down dramatically since January — down by more than 80 percent among seniors. It includes a drop of 80 percent among Hispanics and 70 percent among African Americans.

Biden said the U.S. Government has already committed to work to send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries, starting this month and into June. "That means by that time, we'll have given about 10 percent of all the vaccines we've produced for the United States to the rest of the world. It's a significant humanitarian commitment, in addition to our funding of COVAX."

White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki said at a briefing that On Tuesday, COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients and members of the White House COVID Response Team held their weekly meeting with state governors. "This week, more than 29 million doses of vaccine will go out across all of our channels, with two thirds of those doses going to jurisdictions and one third to federal channels," she told reporters.

As India struggling to tackle the second wave of COVID-19, the nation's Health Ministry reported 382,315 new cases and another 3,780 fatalities on Wednesday.

BBC reported that India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has been forced to pull out of attending the G7 meeting of foreign ministers in London in person after two members of the Indian delegation were tested positive for coronavirus.

