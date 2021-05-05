Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Energy Stocks Rally

The Canadian stock market is up firmly in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues amid rising hopes about global economic recovery.

Energy stocks are the top gainers, moving higher after crude oil prices surged up on expectations of increased energy demand. Industrials, materials, consumer staples, financial and telecom stocks are among the other notable gainers, while healthcare stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 112.22 points or 0.58% at 19,300.25 an hour past noon, after rising to 19,331.48.

The Capped Energy Index is up 2.7%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are up 2.5 to 4.5%.

In the industrials section, Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) is soaring nearly 8.5%, Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO) and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) both are up by about 4.8%, while Russel Metals (RUS.TO) and Finning International (FTT.TO) are up 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

Materials shares Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO) are gaining 2.3 to 6.5%.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO) reported first-quarter net income increased to $538 million from $400 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.22. The company posted adjusted net earnings of $0.29 per share in the first quarter, up from $0.16, prior year. The stock is up by about 0.5%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported first-quarter net earnings of C$355 million or C$0.76 per share, higher than last year's C$312 million. Adjusted net earnings attributable to equity shareholders were C$360 million or C$0.77 per share, compared to C$315 million or C$0.68 per share a year ago. The Fortis stock is down marginally.

Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) shares are up nearly 2.3% after the company announced that its first-quarter profit increased by 30% compared with a year ago, helped by an improvement in its financial services . The company said it earned a profit of $313 million or 90 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 27, compared with a profit of $240 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News