Malaysia Stock Market Expected To Snap Losing Streak

The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, dropping more than 30 points or 2 percent along the way. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just above the 1,575-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with bargain hunting likely amid optimism for a strong economic rebound. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index lost 12.58 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 1,575.67 after trading between 1,575.38 and 1,592.18. Volume was 7.360 billion shares worth 4.239 billion ringgit. There were 811 decliners and 298 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata skidded 1.35 percent, while CIMB Group declined 1.22 percent, Dialog Group dropped 0.99 percent, Digi.com dipped 0.48 percent, Genting eased 0.20 percent, Genting Malaysia slid 0.69 percent, Hartalega Holdings sank 1.01 percent, IHH Healthcare surrendered 1.14 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.74 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tanked 2.17 percent, Maybank weakened 0.36 percent, Maxis retreated 1.32 percent, MISC and Sime Darby both slipped 0.45 percent, Petronas Chemicals and Public Bank both were down 0.24 percent, PPB Group was down 0.32 percent, Press Metal shed 0.77 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 1.53 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.22 percent, Supermax plummeted 4.30 percent, Telekom Malaysia advanced 0.88 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.70 percent and Top Glove plunged 2.39 percent.

The lead from Wall Street shows a positive bias as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow gained 97.31 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 34,230.34, while the NASDAQ lost 51.08 points or 0.37 percent to end at 13,582.42 and the S&P 500 rose 2.93 points or 0.07 percent to close at 4,167.59.

Strong gains by Dow Inc. (DOW), Chevron (CVX) and Merck (MRK) helped lift the Dow to a new record closing high.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector job growth accelerated in April but missed expectations. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected slowdown in the pace of U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as traders weighed global energy demand amid a continued surge in cases in Asia. A sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories limited the downside. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June eased $0.06 at $65.63 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis