Bargain Hunting May Boost Taiwan Stock Market On Thursday

The Taiwan stock market stock has ended lower in five straight sessions, tumbling more than 750 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,840-point plateau and it's overdue for support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with bargain hunting likely amid optimism for a strong economic rebound. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the stocks were mitigated by support from the cement companies and a mixed performance from the financial sector.

For the day, the index sank 90.34 points or 0.53 percent to finish at the daily low of 16,843.44 after trading between 17,052.20.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial spiked 3.68 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.67 percent, Fubon Financial rallied 3.12 percent, First Financial fell 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.02 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plummeted 5.13 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.38 percent, Largan Precision eased 0.17 percent, AU Optronics sank 1.46 percent, Winbond Electronics plunged 6.69 percent, Catcher Technology improved 1.32 percent, MediaTek plummeted 7.37 percent, Uni-President Enterprises declined 1.48 percent, Formosa Plastic gained 0.93 percent, Asia Cement jumped 1.54 percent and Taiwan Cement advanced 1.20 percent.

The lead from Wall Street shows a positive bias as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow gained 97.31 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 34,230.34, while the NASDAQ lost 51.08 points or 0.37 percent to end at 13,582.42 and the S&P 500 rose 2.93 points or 0.07 percent to close at 4,167.59.

Strong gains by Dow Inc. (DOW), Chevron (CVX) and Merck (MRK) helped lift the Dow to a new record closing high.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector job growth accelerated in April but missed expectations. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected slowdown in the pace of U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as traders weighed global energy demand amid a continued surge in cases in Asia. A sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories limited the downside. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June eased $0.06 at $65.63 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see April figures for consumer and wholesale prices later today; in March, consumer prices were up 0.34 percent on month and 1.26 percent on year, while wholesale prices climbed an annual 4.36 percent.

