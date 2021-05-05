New Zealand Building Permits Surge 17.9% In March

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand spiked a seasonally adjusted 17.9 percent on month in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - coming in at 4,218.

That follows the 19.3 percent monthly contraction in February.

Permits were issued for 2,438 stand-alone houses, 1,243 townhouses, flats and units, 276 retirement village units and 261 apartments.

In the year to March, building permits climbed 9.1 percent at 41,028.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.5 billion, up 5.3 percent from the March 2020 year.

