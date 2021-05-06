China Trade Data On Tap For Friday

China is scheduled to release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to surged 42.5 percent on year after jumping 38.1 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 24.1 percent, slowing from 30.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at $28.1 percent, up from $13.8 percent a month earlier.

China also will see April results for the composite and services PMIs from Caixin; in March, their scores were 54.3 and 53.1, respectively.

Japan will see final April figures for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; their previous readings were 48.3 and 49.9, respectively.

South Korea will provide March data for current account; in February, the current account surplus was $8.03 billion.