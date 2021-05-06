Malaysia Industrial Production Rises In March

Malaysia's industrial production increased in March, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 9.3 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.5 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a 7.8 percent rise.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry and electricity.

Manufacturing output gained 12.7 percent yearly in March, after a 4.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output decreased 1.9 percent, while electricity output grew 10.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 7.4 percent in March.

Economic News

