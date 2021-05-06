Hungary Industrial Production Accelerates In March

Hungary's industrial production accelerated in March, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 16.2 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.0 percent increase in February.

The industrial production volume increased 16.5 percent yearly in March, following a 1.9 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 13.0 percent gain.

All manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in April. The largest contribution came from manufacture of transport equipment, mainly due to low base value caused by temporary factory shutdowns.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.4 percent monthly in March, after a 4.9 percent growth in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales fell a working day adjusted 2.0 percent yearly in March, following a 5.9 percent decline in February.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.