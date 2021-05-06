Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Thursday morning, taking cues from global and tracking commodity prices, and the latest batch of earnings announcements.

Activity may well remain stock specific for much of the day's session.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, led by gains in energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 122.71 points or 0.6% to 19,310.74, climbing back toward the record closing high set last week.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) announced that it is on track to meet its target for the delivery of 110 to 120 aircraft this year as it reported its latest financial results. The company said it earned net income of nearly US$5.1 billion or $2.03 per diluted share in its first quarter, compared with a net loss of US$200 million or 11 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Magna International Inc (MG.TO) has reported a 136% increase in quarterly net profit. The auto parts maker has also raised its full-year revenue outlook, citing strong demand for vehicles.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday amid cautious optimism around the economic reopening in the developed world. Meanwhile, comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and several Fed officials helped ease investor concerns about rising inflation.

European stocks are edging lower after some initial uptick, with investors reacting to a slew of earnings announcements and economic data. The Bank of England kept its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged at the latest meeting.

The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Andrew Bailey, unanimously voted to hold the interest rate at 0.10%, and retained the stock of corporate bond purchases at GBP 20 billion and the government bond purchases at GBP 875 billion.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.65 or about 1% at $64.98 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $9.70 or 0.54% at $1,794.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.403 or 1.52% at $26.925 an ounce.

