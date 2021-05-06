Midland To Hit The Road On 'The Last Resort' Tour

Country music trio Midland have announced plans to embark on a tour this fall along with Hailey Whitters as the opening act.

"The Last Resort Tour" will kick off on October 7 in Phoenix, Arizona, before making stops in Tucson, Cincinnati, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Nashville and Atlanta. The trek will wrap up on December 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Tickets for the tour go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the band's website.

Meanwhile, Midland recently released the Midland: The Sonic Ranch documentary via ViacomCBS. The doc featured original recordings, exclusive footage of the band and the story of their early beginnings and transformation into Midland.

The Last Resort Tour Dates:

October 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 9 — Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheatre

October 16 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 21 — Tulsa, OK * @ River Spirit Casino Resort (Midland only)

October 22 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

October 23 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

October 27 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center

October 28 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

October 29 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

October 30 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

November 6 — Richmond, VA @ The National

November 11 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 12 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

November 13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

November 18 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live

November 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

November 20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

December 1 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 3 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

December 4 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

December 9 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

December 10 — Chattanooga, TN @ Solidies and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

December 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

December 16 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

