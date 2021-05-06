Midland To Hit The Road On 'The Last Resort' Tour

Country music trio Midland have announced plans to embark on a tour this fall along with Hailey Whitters as the opening act.
"The Last Resort Tour" will kick off on October 7 in Phoenix, Arizona, before making stops in Tucson, Cincinnati, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Nashville and Atlanta. The trek will wrap up on December 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Tickets for the tour go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the band's website.
Meanwhile, Midland recently released the Midland: The Sonic Ranch documentary via ViacomCBS. The doc featured original recordings, exclusive footage of the band and the story of their early beginnings and transformation into Midland.
The Last Resort Tour Dates:
October 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
October 9 — Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheatre
October 16 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 21 — Tulsa, OK * @ River Spirit Casino Resort (Midland only)
October 22 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
October 23 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
October 27 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center
October 28 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
October 29 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
October 30 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
November 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
November 6 — Richmond, VA @ The National
November 11 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 12 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
November 13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
November 18 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live
November 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
November 20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
December 1 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
December 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
December 3 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
December 4 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
December 9 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
December 10 — Chattanooga, TN @ Solidies and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
December 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
December 16 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
