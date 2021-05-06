South Korea Has $7.82 Billion Current Account Surplus In March

South Korea had a current account surplus of $7.82 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said in Friday's preliminary reading.

That was down from the downwardly revised $7.94 billion surplus in February (originally $8.03 billion).

The goods account surplus increased to $7.92 billion, compared to the $6.96 billion figure in March 2020. The services account deficit fell to $0.9 billion, from $1.65 billion in March last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

For the first quarter of 2021, the current account surplus was $22.82 billion - up from $12.93 billion in the first quarter of last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.